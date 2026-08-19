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Matthew Golden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Matthew Golden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is the 57th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 41.0 points a year ago (89th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Matthew Golden Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Golden's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points38.626685
2026 Projected Fantasy Points80.114654

Matthew Golden 2025 Game-by-Game

Golden picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 86 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Lions1.622160
Week 2Commanders1.52000
Week 3@Browns6.144520
Week 4@Cowboys6.365580
Week 6Bengals10.253860
Week 7@Cardinals3.744370
Week 8@Steelers0.43340

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Matthew Golden vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Golden's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Matthew Golden442936102
Christian Watson553561166
Tucker Kraft4432489612
Josh Jacobs443628216

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