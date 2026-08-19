Matthew Golden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is the 57th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 41.0 points a year ago (89th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Matthew Golden Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Golden's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 38.6 266 85 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 80.1 146 54

Matthew Golden 2025 Game-by-Game

Golden picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 86 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Commanders 1.5 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 6.1 4 4 52 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6.3 6 5 58 0 Week 6 Bengals 10.2 5 3 86 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 3.7 4 4 37 0 Week 8 @Steelers 0.4 3 3 4 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Matthew Golden vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Golden's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Matthew Golden 44 29 361 0 2 Christian Watson 55 35 611 6 6 Tucker Kraft 44 32 489 6 12 Josh Jacobs 44 36 282 1 6

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