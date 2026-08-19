Matthew Golden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is the 57th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 41.0 points a year ago (89th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Matthew Golden Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Golden's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|38.6
|266
|85
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|80.1
|146
|54
Matthew Golden 2025 Game-by-Game
Golden picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 86 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|1.6
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|6.1
|4
|4
|52
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|6.3
|6
|5
|58
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|10.2
|5
|3
|86
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|3.7
|4
|4
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|0.4
|3
|3
|4
|0
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Matthew Golden vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Golden's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Matthew Golden
|44
|29
|361
|0
|2
|Christian Watson
|55
|35
|611
|6
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|44
|32
|489
|6
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|44
|36
|282
|1
|6
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