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Marvin Mims 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Marvin Mims 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points51.122269
2026 Projected Fantasy Points56.718474

Marvin Mims 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 14.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 69 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Titans-0.843120
Week 2@Colts8.422241
Week 3@Chargers0.44140
Week 4Bengals14.566690
Week 5@Eagles1.952100
Week 6@Jets2.832300
Week 7Giants9.876850

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Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Here's a look at how Mims' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marvin Mims513732212
Courtland Sutton124741017717
Jaylen Waddle10064910611
Troy Franklin10465709618

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Want more data and analysis on Marvin Mims? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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