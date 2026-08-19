Marvin Mims 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|51.1
|222
|69
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.7
|184
|74
Marvin Mims 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 14.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 69 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|-0.8
|4
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Colts
|8.4
|2
|2
|24
|1
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0.4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|14.5
|6
|6
|69
|0
|Week 5
|@Eagles
|1.9
|5
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|2.8
|3
|2
|30
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|9.8
|7
|6
|85
|0
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Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Here's a look at how Mims' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marvin Mims
|51
|37
|322
|1
|2
|Courtland Sutton
|124
|74
|1017
|7
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|100
|64
|910
|6
|11
|Troy Franklin
|104
|65
|709
|6
|18
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