Marvin Mims 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims could be a fantasy selection for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mims' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 51.1 222 69 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 56.7 184 74

Marvin Mims 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Mims finished with 14.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 69 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans -0.8 4 3 12 0 Week 2 @Colts 8.4 2 2 24 1 Week 3 @Chargers 0.4 4 1 4 0 Week 4 Bengals 14.5 6 6 69 0 Week 5 @Eagles 1.9 5 2 10 0 Week 6 @Jets 2.8 3 2 30 0 Week 7 Giants 9.8 7 6 85 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Here's a look at how Mims' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marvin Mims 51 37 322 1 2 Courtland Sutton 124 74 1017 7 17 Jaylen Waddle 100 64 910 6 11 Troy Franklin 104 65 709 6 18

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