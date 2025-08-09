MarShawn Lloyd 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

MarShawn Lloyd Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lloyd's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 1.8 543 117 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 73.5 153 48

MarShawn Lloyd 2024 Game-by-Game

View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 2 Colts 1.8 6 15 0 1 1 0 18

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

MarShawn Lloyd vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lloyd's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt MarShawn Lloyd 6 15 0 0 2.5 Josh Jacobs 301 1,329 15 56 4.4 Emanuel Wilson 103 502 4 13 4.9 Chris Brooks 36 183 1 9 5.1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on MarShawn Lloyd? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.