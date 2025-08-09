FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

MarShawn Lloyd 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

MarShawn Lloyd 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

MarShawn Lloyd Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lloyd's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points1.8543117
2025 Projected Fantasy Points73.515348

MarShawn Lloyd 2024 Game-by-Game

View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 2Colts1.8615011018

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

MarShawn Lloyd vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lloyd's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
MarShawn Lloyd615002.5
Josh Jacobs3011,32915564.4
Emanuel Wilson1035024134.9
Chris Brooks36183195.1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on MarShawn Lloyd? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup