MarShawn Lloyd 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2025 season, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
MarShawn Lloyd Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Lloyd's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|1.8
|543
|117
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|73.5
|153
|48
MarShawn Lloyd 2024 Game-by-Game
View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 2
|Colts
|1.8
|6
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
MarShawn Lloyd vs. Other Packers Rushers
The Packers threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lloyd's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|MarShawn Lloyd
|6
|15
|0
|0
|2.5
|Josh Jacobs
|301
|1,329
|15
|56
|4.4
|Emanuel Wilson
|103
|502
|4
|13
|4.9
|Chris Brooks
|36
|183
|1
|9
|5.1
