Marshall vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Marshall Thundering Herd are up against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Marshall: (-230) | Virginia Tech: (+188)

Marshall: (-230) | Virginia Tech: (+188) Spread: Marshall: -5.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +5.5 (-105)

Marshall: -5.5 (-115) | Virginia Tech: +5.5 (-105) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Marshall is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Marshall has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.

Virginia Tech has one win against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Virginia Tech games (of three) have hit the over this season.

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (86%)

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-105 odds), and Marshall, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Marshall-Virginia Tech on September 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Virginia Tech-Marshall, Virginia Tech is the underdog at +188, and Marshall is -230.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

The Thundering Herd had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 7.5 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (24).

Last season, Marshall put up more than 24 points in eight games.

The average implied point total last season for the Hokies (28.8) is 10.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (18).

Virginia Tech put up more than 18 points in one game last year.

Bet $5 on Thundering Herd vs. Hokies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Marshall vs. Virginia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.