Marshall vs Georgia State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 5 seed Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 12-6 Sun Belt) will hit the court in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 8 seed Georgia State Panthers (14-18, 8-10 Sun Belt), Friday at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Marshall vs. Georgia State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marshall win (72.9%)

Marshall is a 5.5-point favorite against Georgia State on Friday and the over/under is set at 154.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marshall vs. Georgia State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Georgia State has covered 18 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Marshall (6-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (60%) than Georgia State (6-7) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (46.2%).

Against the spread, the Thundering Herd have fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Panthers have a better winning percentage at home (.643, 9-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 7-7-0).

Marshall's record against the spread in conference action is 12-6-0.

Georgia State is 12-7-0 against the spread in Sun Belt action this year.

Marshall vs. Georgia State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marshall has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

The Thundering Herd have a mark of 8-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia State has won 27.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-13).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, the Panthers have a record of 1-11 (8.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marshall has a 69.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Head-to-Head Comparison

Marshall outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 75.7 per game to rank 125th in college basketball while giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball) and has a +133 scoring differential overall.

Obinna Anochili-Killen's team-leading 13.9 points per game ranks 393rd in the country.

Georgia State puts up 75.1 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 78.3 per contest (329th in college basketball). It has a -101 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Cesare Edwards is ranked 180th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.1 points per game.

The Thundering Herd average 33.3 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Nate Martin's 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Thundering Herd and rank 56th in college basketball action.

The Panthers grab 34.5 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Nicholas McMullen paces the team with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball).

Marshall averages 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (162nd in college basketball), and allows 90.9 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

The Panthers rank 231st in college basketball with 94.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 304th defensively with 98.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!