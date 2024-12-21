Marquette vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2, 1-0 Big East) visit the Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) in Big East action at Cintas Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena: Cintas Center

Marquette vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (53%)

Before you place a wager on Marquette-Xavier matchup (in which Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Marquette vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Marquette (6-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Xavier (2-0) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Golden Eagles owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did on the road (6-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Musketeers were better at home (9-9-0) than away (5-6-0) last season.

Marquette vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Golden Eagles have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -200 or better.

Xavier has lost all four of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Musketeers have played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 66.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +172 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and gives up 67.1 per contest (79th in college basketball).

Kam Jones leads Marquette, scoring 20.3 points per game (16th in the nation).

Xavier outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 80.4 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and giving up 69.1 per outing, 126th in college basketball) and has a +136 scoring differential.

Ryan Conwell's team-leading 17 points per game rank him 111th in college basketball.

The 31.2 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 271st in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.2 per contest.

David Joplin paces the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (482nd in college basketball action).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Musketeers accumulate rank 229th in the nation, 3.4 more than the 28.9 their opponents record.

Zach Freemantle averages 7.7 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) to lead the Musketeers.

Marquette's 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 89th in college basketball.

The Musketeers average 104 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 89.3 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball).

