Marquette vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 23

The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) on November 23, 2024. The Bulldogs have also won five games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Marquette vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (74.5%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Marquette-Georgia spread (Marquette -6.5) or total (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Golden Eagles owned a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they did in road games (6-6-0) last season.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last season. On the road, it was .800 (8-2-0).

Marquette vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Golden Eagles have not lost in three games this year when favored by -265 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Bulldogs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +215 or longer.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 72.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette averages 81.6 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). It has a +89 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Kam Jones' 22.6 points per game lead Marquette and are 18th in the country.

Georgia's +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.0 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (101st in college basketball).

Asa Newell's team-leading 16.8 points per game rank him 161st in the country.

The Golden Eagles rank 270th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

David Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with 6.6 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 18.8 boards. They are collecting 41.0 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 22.2.

RJ Godfrey is 122nd in the nation with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Marquette ranks 68th in college basketball by averaging 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 82nd in college basketball, allowing 82.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 54th in college basketball with 106.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 71st defensively with 81.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!