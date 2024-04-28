Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-23) vs. Washington Nationals (13-14)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

MIA: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

MIA: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.10 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-2, 4.55 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Trevor Rogers (0-3, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 4.55 ERA). Rogers and his team have not covered in any of the five games with a spread he's started this season. Rogers' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Irvin's five starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 1-4 record in Irvin's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (63.2%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Nationals moneyline has Miami as a -134 favorite, while Washington is a +114 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -182.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Nationals on April 29 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favored in eight games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Miami has not won this season when listed as a favorite of -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 9-20-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've finished 12-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has gone 11-11 (50%).

The Nationals have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-15-1).

The Nationals have a 17-9-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.724) this season. He has a .305 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .364.

He is 25th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a walk.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .235 with five doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Chisholm heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 31 hits. He is batting .261 this season and 11 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

De La Cruz heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and three walks.

Josh Bell has been key for Miami with 19 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .287.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a team-high slugging percentage (.612) while leading the Nationals in hits (29). He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Jesse Winker's .400 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .451.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young is hitting .333 with four doubles and a walk.

Luis Garcia is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/3/2023: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/2/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/31/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

