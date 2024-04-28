Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-22) vs. Washington Nationals (12-14)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.16 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 0-3, 6.51 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.51 ERA). Weathers' team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 1-4-0 ATS in Corbin's five starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 1-4 in Corbin's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.1%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -142 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Marlins are +146 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -176.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Marlins-Nationals contest on April 28, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been named as the favorite seven times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season Miami has been a moneyline favorite of -142 or better four times, losing every contest.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 28 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 9-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 11 of the 23 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.8%).

Washington has a 10-11 record (winning 47.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-15-1).

The Nationals have covered 64% of their games this season, going 16-9-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.721) this season. He has a .301 batting average, an on-base percentage of .358, and a slugging percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 29 hits. He is batting .252 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Bell is batting .183 with a .298 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for Miami with 23 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .624 and has 28 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Abrams enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Jesse Winker's .404 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .465.

He is 41st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is batting .293 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jacob Young is hitting .309 with three doubles and a walk.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/17/2022: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2022: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/1/2022: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2022: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/17/2022: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/16/2022: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/1/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/31/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

