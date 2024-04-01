Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Tuesday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (0-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

MIA: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160)

MIA: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Jesus Luzardo against the Angels and Tyler Anderson. Luzardo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Luzardo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Anderson and his team went 15-10-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Anderson and his team went 6-7 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (66.4%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Marlins, Los Angeles is the underdog at +126, and Miami is -148 playing at home.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Marlins are +132 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -160.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Angels on April 2 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins came away with 43 wins in the 74 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Miami came away with a win 29 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels won 34 of the 86 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (39.5%).

Los Angeles went 16-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (38.1%).

The Angels played in 160 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-72-4).

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez finished with an OPS of .861 last season, fueled by a .393 OBP and a slugging percentage of .469.

Jake Burger had 123 hits while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.

Josh Bell ended his last campaign with 135 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Bryan De La Cruz slashed .257/.304/.411 and finished with an OPS of .715.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury had an on-base percentage of .306, a slugging percentage of .497, and had 127 hits last season.

Luis Rengifo hit .264 with 15 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Taylor Ward had 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .253 last season.

Mike Trout hit .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Marlins vs Angels Head to Head

4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2022: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2022: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2022: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

