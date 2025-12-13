Florida vs George Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Florida Gators (5-4) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (8-3) on December 13, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. George Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Florida vs. George Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (79.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Florida (-14.5) versus George Washington on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 165.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. George Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

George Washington is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Gators did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road tilts (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Revolutionaries had a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

Florida vs. George Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -1786 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

George Washington has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Revolutionaries have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. George Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points allowed (69.6) last year.

Last season, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4).

Florida was 61st in the country in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

Florida was 129th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.6) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last year.

George Washington ranked 197th in the country last season with 73.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 67th with 68.4 points allowed per contest.

With 31.3 rebounds per game, George Washington ranked 214th in the country. It gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 239th in college basketball.

George Washington averaged 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 148th in the nation.

George Washington ranked 267th in college basketball with 12.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 62nd with 12.7 forced turnovers per game.

