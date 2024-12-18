Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Tight end Mark Andrews has a matchup against the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (222.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

With Andrews' next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Andrews vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.95

34.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

Andrews has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 99.8 fantasy points (7.1 per game) rank him fifth at the TE position and 119th overall.

In his last three games, Andrews has posted 31.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game), as he's reeled in 13 passes on 14 targets for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Andrews has been targeted 24 times, with 21 receptions for 225 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Andrews' fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 16.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed four balls (on four targets) for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

Pittsburgh has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

