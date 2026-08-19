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Mark Andrews 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mark Andrews 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mark Andrews is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 83.0 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, see below.

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Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points76.416616
2026 Projected Fantasy Points108.1966

Mark Andrews 2025 Game-by-Game

Andrews picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills0.51150
Week 2Browns0.43120
Week 3Lions21.166912
Week 4@Chiefs3.087300
Week 5Texans2.232220
Week 6Rams2.664240
Week 8Bears3.433340

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Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the ball 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Andrews' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mark Andrews7048422514
Zay Flowers118861211510
Rashod Bateman381922428
Chris Moore231120712

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Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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