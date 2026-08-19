Mark Andrews 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Mark Andrews is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 83.0 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|76.4
|166
|16
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|108.1
|96
|6
Mark Andrews 2025 Game-by-Game
Andrews picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|0.4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|21.1
|6
|6
|91
|2
|Week 4
|@Chiefs
|3.0
|8
|7
|30
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|2.2
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Rams
|2.6
|6
|4
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|3.4
|3
|3
|34
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the ball 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Andrews' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mark Andrews
|70
|48
|422
|5
|14
|Zay Flowers
|118
|86
|1211
|5
|10
|Rashod Bateman
|38
|19
|224
|2
|8
|Chris Moore
|23
|11
|207
|1
|2
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.