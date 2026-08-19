Mark Andrews 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mark Andrews is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 83.0 fantasy points a year ago (18th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, see below.

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Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 76.4 166 16 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 108.1 96 6

Mark Andrews 2025 Game-by-Game

Andrews picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 2 Browns 0.4 3 1 2 0 Week 3 Lions 21.1 6 6 91 2 Week 4 @Chiefs 3.0 8 7 30 0 Week 5 Texans 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 6 Rams 2.6 6 4 24 0 Week 8 Bears 3.4 3 3 34 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the ball 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Andrews' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mark Andrews 70 48 422 5 14 Zay Flowers 118 86 1211 5 10 Rashod Bateman 38 19 224 2 8 Chris Moore 23 11 207 1 2

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