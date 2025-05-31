Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (30-26) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-25)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | MIN: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | MIN: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-4, 5.22 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-1, 3.41 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (2-4) for the Mariners and Bailey Ober (4-1) for the Twins. When Miller starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Miller's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Twins have gone 7-3-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins have a 3-1 record in Ober's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.4%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Seattle is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +128 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +150 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -182.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

Mariners versus Twins on May 31 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 7-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 55 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 26-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won nine of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-32-4).

The Twins are 30-24-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 54 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .623. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He's batting .239.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Jorge Polanco has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.314/.514.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 48 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has put up a slugging percentage of .426, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 84th and he is 80th in slugging.

Larnach hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Byron Buxton's 43 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Ty France has eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.

Harrison Bader is hitting .276 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/7/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/6/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2023: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/25/2023: 9-7 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

