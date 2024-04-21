Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

On Sunday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (10-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-16)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-196) | COL: (+164)

SEA: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104)

SEA: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 10 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 2-2, 5.75 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-2, 5.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (2-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Kirby's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Quantrill's four starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for four Quantrill starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (73.2%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -196 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rockies are +104 to cover, and the Mariners are -125.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

Mariners versus Rockies, on April 21, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Seattle this season, with a -196 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 20 chances this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 20% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-16).

Colorado has gone 1-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (10%).

The Rockies have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-0).

The Rockies have a 9-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger is hitting .275 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .351 while slugging .449.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners in OBP (.364) and total hits (15) this season. He's batting .263 while slugging .474.

Among all qualified, he ranks 85th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Raleigh enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .173 with a .253 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Crawford brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two walks.

Josh Rojas has been key for Seattle with 13 hits, an OBP of .409 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Rojas brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-best OBP (.414) and slugging percentage (.487), while pacing the Rockies in hits (26, while batting .342).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's 23 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while hitting .242.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Mariners vs Rockies Head to Head

4/20/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/15/2023: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/14/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!