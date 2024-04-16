Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

On Tuesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (7-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 2.66 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-1, 4.86 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.86 ERA). Gilbert's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gilbert's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds failed to cover in all of Greene's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds have not been a moneyline underdog when Greene starts this season.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.9%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Mariners are +158 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -192.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

Mariners versus Reds on April 16 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won three of six games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 17 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won one of the four games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 15 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-3-0).

The Reds have gone 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has 16 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

He is 54th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Haniger hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .203 with three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 143rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging in the major leagues.

Polanco takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .154/.257/.246.

Ty France is batting .283 with a .304 OBP and four RBI for Seattle this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has totaled 18 hits with a .449 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .321.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jake Fraley has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .405.

Will Benson has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .241.

Mariners vs Reds Head to Head

4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

