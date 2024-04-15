Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (6-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSOH

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | CIN: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | CIN: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-2, 6.91 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Reds) - 2-1, 2.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (1-2) to the mound, while Frankie Montas (2-1) will get the nod for the Reds. Kirby and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Kirby's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Montas has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Montas starts this season.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.7%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Seattle is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +130 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Mariners are +146 to cover, and the Reds are -178.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Reds on April 15 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 2-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in five of their 16 opportunities.

The Mariners are 5-11-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds are 1-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-3-0).

The Reds have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle with 14 hits and an OBP of .350, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415. He's batting .264.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Haniger will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

J.P. Crawford has two home runs and seven walks. He's batting .164 and slugging .262 with an on-base percentage of .261.

His batting average ranks 176th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 166th, and his slugging percentage 166th.

Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .222 with four walks and an RBI.

Dylan Moore is batting .172 with a .310 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Josh Rojas has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .346 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has totaled 18 hits with a .477 on-base percentage and a .673 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .346.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Jonathan India is batting .196 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Will Benson is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

