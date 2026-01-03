Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

The Houston Rockets (21-10) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (12-23) on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on SCHN and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 225.5 -319 +260

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65%)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 35 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 35 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and 12 times in 19 road games.

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in six of 12 home games (50%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 12 of 19 matchups (63.2%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (9-9-1) than on the road (5-11-0) this year.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 19) than away (nine of 16) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.6 points, 6.7 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Amen Thompson averages 18 points, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 52% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 42% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gives the Mavericks 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 15.2 points, 7.7 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.4 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 13.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Anthony Davis gets the Mavericks 20.1 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field.

