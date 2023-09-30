Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (87-73) vs. Texas Rangers (89-71)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 14-8, 3.24 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 10-6, 4.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-8) for the Mariners and Heaney (10-6) for the Rangers. When Castillo starts, his team is 12-20-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 16-10. The Rangers have gone 14-13-0 against the spread when Heaney starts. The Rangers are 4-4 in Heaney's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.4%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +126 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -176.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers, on September 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (58.9%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 35 of 60 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 160 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 76-84-0 in 160 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 22 of the 47 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Texas has a 7-12 record (winning just 36.8% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-70-5).

The Rangers are 87-74-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (180) this season. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 25th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .266 with 94 walks and 94 runs scored. He's slugging .438.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Cal Raleigh has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Ty France has 12 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .480 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has collected 154 hits with a .393 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .329 while slugging .630.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is second in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 64 walks.

Nate Lowe is batting .261 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2022: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

