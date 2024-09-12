Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (74-72) vs. Texas Rangers (70-76)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSSW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.18 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Kumar Rocker. Miller and his team have a record of 15-13-0 against the spread when he starts. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. Rocker and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -142 favorite, while Texas is a +120 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Mariners are +152 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -184.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (56.1%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 33 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 145 opportunities.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 64-81-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have put together a 20-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.5% of those games).

Texas has a 7-17 record (winning only 29.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-71-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 61-79-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (105) this season while batting .216 with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .219 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 130th, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Justin Turner has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .390 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .250.

Adolis Garcia has 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks while batting .219.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

