Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:21 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (18-12) vs. Texas Rangers (16-16)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | TEX: (-100)

SEA: (-118) | TEX: (-100) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 3-1, 3.09 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.03 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jack Leiter (2-0, 2.03 ERA). When Woo starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers covered all of the three games Leiter has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Mariners are +138 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -166.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on May 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 16-14-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won seven of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).

Texas is 5-9 (winning just 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-23-0).

The Rangers have collected an 18-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Jorge Polanco has an OPS of 1.226, fueled by an OBP of .418 and a team-best slugging percentage of .808 this season. He has a .384 batting average.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (27) this season while batting .233 with 16 extra-base hits. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in the majors.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .208 with a .406 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez has four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .207 this season.

Rodriguez has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has racked up a team-high .580 slugging percentage. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Adolis Garcia's 24 hits, .275 OBP and .391 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .218.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 123rd, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Josh Smith has a .442 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers.

Jonah Heim is batting .259 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

