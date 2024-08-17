Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 12:16 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-60) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-64)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | PIT: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | PIT: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 10-11, 3.40 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 5-7, 4.07 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (10-11) for the Mariners and Bailey Falter (5-7) for the Pirates. When Castillo starts, his team is 8-16-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 10-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 12-8-0 ATS in Falter's 20 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Falter's starts this season, and they went 6-11 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.7%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Mariners are +114 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -137.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-Pirates on August 17, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (57%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 21-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 122 opportunities.

The Mariners are 54-68-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have gone 29-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.4% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 11-20 record (winning just 35.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-61-2).

The Pirates have a 64-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 85 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .211 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Randy Arozarena has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .218 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .250 with 42 walks and 41 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .465. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz's 106 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 51 walks.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .241 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners vs Pirates Head to Head

8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.