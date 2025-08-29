Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Friday.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (72-62) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-66)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | CLE: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | CLE: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+110) | CLE: +1.5 (-132)

SEA: -1.5 (+110) | CLE: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-6, 4.05 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-10, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (8-6) for the Mariners and Logan Allen (7-10) for the Guardians. Kirby's team is 6-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Allen's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Allen's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.8%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -158 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +110 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -132.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Guardians contest on Aug. 29, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 51, or 57.3%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 21 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 129 opportunities.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 55-74-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have a 30-42 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Cleveland has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-66-5).

The Guardians have gone 67-62-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 120 hits, batting .244 this season with 69 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .587.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 73 runs. He's batting .263 this season and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 65th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .286 with a .449 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Naylor takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .237 with a .309 OBP and 104 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .358, a slugging percentage of .504, and has 137 hits, all club-bests for the Guardians (while batting .284).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks while batting .231.

Angel Martinez is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

