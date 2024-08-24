Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Mariners vs Giants Game Info

Seattle Mariners (65-64) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-65)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NBCS-BA

Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | SF: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | SF: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 9-9, 3.40 ERA vs Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.67 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (9-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Blake Snell (2-3, 3.67 ERA). Kirby's team is 9-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-9. The Giants are 7-6-0 ATS in Snell's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 1-2 in Snell's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.1%)

Mariners vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Giants, Seattle is the favorite at -148, and San Francisco is +126 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Seattle is +158 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Giants contest on August 24, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (57.3%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 23 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 128 opportunities.

The Mariners are 55-73-0 against the spread in their 128 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 44.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-29).

San Francisco has gone 5-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (29.4%).

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-61-2).

The Giants have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 63-65-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 89 hits, batting .210 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .211 and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 133rd, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Justin Turner has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Turner brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a walk and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .673, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 116 hits with a .438 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .285. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Michael Conforto is batting .237 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Mark Canha leads his team with a .343 OBP.

Mariners vs Giants Head to Head

8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

