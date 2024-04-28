Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Seattle Mariners (15-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-16)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194)

SEA: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-0, 1.87 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (2-0) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Gilbert's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gilbert and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Pfaadt starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.6%)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -194 to cover.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Diamondbacks game on April 28, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 6-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 27 opportunities.

The Mariners are 13-14-0 against the spread in their 27 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 3-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Arizona is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).

The Diamondbacks have a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger is batting .239 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Caleb Raleigh has 19 hits, which ranks first among Seattle batters this season. He's batting .235 with six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifiers, he is 108th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Josh Rojas has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Ty France has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has racked up 35 hits with a .527 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .318 and with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has five doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .278. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 55th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has racked up an on-base percentage of .379, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Blaze Alexander has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .322.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

