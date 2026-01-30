2026 Holy Bull Stakes Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

Key Takeaways

The Holy Bull Stakes is Gulfstream Park’s first major Kentucky Derby prep of the year, offering 20-10-6-4-2 points at 1 1/16 miles for three-year-olds.

Despite a couple of expected scratches, the race shapes up as a competitive and telling early-season test with a mix of proven class, speed, and upside.

Incredibolt is the established benchmark as the lone graded-stakes winner, but he must answer questions about recency and adapting to Gulfstream.

Cannoneer and Nearly bring strong local or tactical profiles that fit Gulfstream’s speed-friendly tendencies and make them legitimate threats to the favorite.

Historically, Holy Bull winners often come off strong recent efforts—sometimes even maiden or allowance races—making lightly raced improvers especially dangerous in this spot.

The Gulfstream Park spur of the Kentucky Derby trail is always one of the most important and closely-watched series of prep races. And, the series gets underway Saturday, January 31, with the Grade 3, $275,000 Holy Bull Stakes. The race covers 1 1/16 miles on the dirt in Hallandale Beach, Florida. And, the first five horses across the wire earn 20-10-6-4-2 points toward the first Saturday in May.

The race drew a field of nine, though seven are expected to run: Butane will not make it from Bob Baffert’s west-coast base to Florida due to a canceled flight, and outside-drawn Game For It is expected to reroute to the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 9 instead. However, that still leaves a competitive field headlined by Incredibolt, the Street Sense (G3) winner who will try to keep going down the road to the Kentucky Derby.

The Holy Bull, whose history dates back to 1990 when it was originally called the Preview, has been won by several important horses during its history. The 1994 winner, Go For Gin, went on to win the Kentucky Derby. Closing Argument (2005) was the Kentucky Derby runner-up, and Barbaro (2006) won the Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law (2020) won the Belmont and was second in the Kentucky Derby. White Abarrio (2022) won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2023, won the Pegasus World Cup in 2025, and ran second in the 2026 Pegasus as well.

Keep reading to find out who can join this list in 2026.

Holy Bull Stakes 2026 Information

Race Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Track : Gulfstream Park

: Gulfstream Park Post Time : 5:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

: 5:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Distance : 1 1/16 miles

: 1 1/16 miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds

: three-year-olds Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

Holy Bull Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes, including post positions, trainers, and jockeys. Morning-line odds have not been released by the track yet, though we will update when that information is released.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Incredibolt Riley Mott Jaime Torres 9-2 2 Roger That Dana Luis Ramirez Renzo Rojas 20-1 3 Project Ace Dale Romans Corey Lanerie 20-1 4 Global Aviator Rohan Crichton Joe Bravo 5-1 5 Cannoneer Brad Cox Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 6 Buetane Bob Baffert Joel Rosario SCR 7 Nearly Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 9-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

No morning line was issued by Gulfstream Park on Buetane, whose plane to Florida was canceled. A morning line was issued for Game For It, though he is also expected to scratch.

Holy Bull Stakes Prep Results

The seven horses expected to run in the Holy Bull all come from different races.

Only one horse comes out of a graded stakes race. Incredibolt has been on the shelf since October 26, when he won the Street Sense (G3) at Churchill Downs by 1 ¾ lengths in last-to-first fashion.

Two horses come out of ungraded stakes races. Roger That Dana comes out of the Mucho Macho Man, an open dirt mile for three-year-olds at a mile on the Gulfstream dirt on January 2. He chased on for second, 6 ¾ lengths beaten. Bravaro won the Sleepy Hollow, a dirt mile against New York-breds at Aqueduct, on October 25.

One other horse comes out of a race against winners. That horse is Nearly, who scored by five lengths against first-level allowance foes going seven furlongs at Gulfstream on January 2.

The other three horses expected to run all come out of open maiden special weight company. Project Ace showed his two-turn prowess on November 15 at Churchill Downs, when he got up to win by a head in a 1 1/16 mile race at third asking. Global Aviator comes out of a debut score in a six-furlong sprint at Gulfstream Park on November 9, where he battled and held by a neck. Cannoneer got his diploma second out at Churchill on November 29, when he set the pace in a seven-furlong sprint and drew off by 7 ¼ lengths.

Holy Bull Stakes Contenders

These are the contenders in the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes, organized by post position:

Incredibolt: Winner of the Street Sense over this distance at Churchill Downs last fall, he is the class of the field. He showed a good pattern of progression with experience and distance as a two-year-old. Though, facing horses with some more recent experience, he is either going to have to pick up where he left off or perhaps even pick up stronger than he left off. That’s possible, for sure – he has been working regularly and has had some months to grow, and he also showed the versatility to run well closer up or rallying from further off. However, the price will be short, and he has yet to try the Gulfstream course. Roger That Dana: This Florida-bred whomped fellow Florida-breds on debut in a sprint over the local course, but weakened after setting the early fractions when he stretched out to 1 1/16 miles for the In Reality against state-breds in November. He comes out of the Mucho Macho Man with mixed signals—he didn’t completely lose interest despite not setting the early pace in that race, but was also no match for the winner. And, that race was a mile—he was still losing ground late at one turn. All in all, he needs a serious step forward and may not want any part of this distance, so he is most likely to be an early pace factor at best. Project Ace: The six-furlong dash on debut wasn’t what he wanted, but he showed much better form in his next two starts, both at 1 1/16 miles. He missed by a nose second out but finally earned his diploma third out. The big question is … why is he prepping at Gulfstream Park? Gulfstream tends to favor horses with speed, and he has rallied from last or almost last in every single start. There is a little speed entered in this, but not the kind that seems likely to fall apart enough to clear the way for this confirmed closer. Global Aviator: With only one start, he cedes experience to the rest of the field. The good news is, he ran a fast debut over the local course, even compensating for a rough start by making a big move and then finding enough to hold. But now, he stretches from sprint to route and faces winners for the first time. There’s potential: trainer Rohan Crichton can fire with a fresh horse, he keeps Joe Bravo in the irons, and there’s some potential for route ability in his pedigree. Demand a price, but he’ll be one, so there’s reason to consider him at least for underneath shares. Cannoneer: He needed his debut, but after a summer off, he was ready to roll second-off, leading at every call and romping in one of those full-field Stars of Tomorrow II maiden fields at Churchill Downs. That speed may make him a good fit for Gulfstream. He also keeps Irad Ortiz, Jr. from that start; Ortiz is firing at 28% going into this week at Gulfstream. Though it’s his first try at two turns, the pedigree is one you can trust at this kind of trip—Cannoneer is an Into Mischief half to Girvin, Midnight Bourbon, Cocked and Loaded, and Pirate’s Punch. Roger That Dana may try to razz him early, but he has turned back bids before, and if he does again, he’ll be hard to catch. Buetane: Buetane is expected to scratch from the Holy Bull. He is cross-entered in the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn and also nominated for the Robert B. Lewis (G3) at Santa Anita. Nearly: He misfired on debut at Aqueduct, but the move south for the winter with trainer Todd Pletcher has done him a world of good. He demolished Florida-breds in a maiden sprint in November, but then looked just as good when he routed open first-level allowance company next out. Now he stretches out to two turns—and not only does he seem to have two-turn pedigree on paper, but owner Centennial Farms has a history of finding and buying horses who want to go two turns. He should be able to get a good stalk-and-pounce trip from the gate and shapes as a real contender. Bravaro: This son of 2015 Holy Bull winner Upstart is undefeated against Florida-breds; he now steps into open company for the first time. The near-outside gate is a perfectly good draw for his track-and-pounce style, and he tracked a pretty quick pace for the distance in the Sleepy Hollow. However, he is going to have to prove that he wants to go two turns, and he is going to have to go significantly faster to beat these open stakes horses than he did against the Florida-breds he beat in his first two starts. Game For It: Game For It is expected to scratch from the Holy Bull and run in the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs instead.

Holy Bull Stakes Past Winners Past Performances

Over the last ten years, Holy Bull winners have come from a variety of places. The tightest trend is that they have been hitting the board in their most recent races: over the last ten years, six Holy Bull winners won their last race, two were second, and two were third.

The Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) has been the most live last-out spot in that term, as two winners in the last ten years have come from it. Neither won, but both Tiz the Law (2020) and White Abarrio (2022) were third.

Two other stakes races have been last-out destinations for Holy Bull winners in the last ten years. Mohaymen (2016) won the Remsen before winning the Holy Bull, and Irish War Cry (2017) came out of a victory in the ungraded Marylander at Laurel. The last time a horse who came out of a stakes at Gulfstream won the Holy Bull was just outside the ten-year window: in 2013, Itsmyluckyday came into the Holy Bull off a win in the Gulfstream Park Derby, the race now run as the Mucho Macho Man.

Six of the last ten Holy Bull winners scored in their stakes debut. Audible (2018) came out of an allowance win at Aqueduct, Harvey Wallbanger (2019) and Greatest Honour (2021), and Burnham Square (2025) came out of maiden special weights at Aqueduct and Gulfstream, Rocket Can (2023) came out of a second-place run in an allowance at Churchill Downs, Hades (2024) was most recently seen winning an allowance at Gulfstream.

Holy Bull Stakes: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes:

1. Cannoneer (2-1)

Speed is a dangerous thing at Gulfstream, and Cannoneer has it in spades. He set the pace in both of his starts to date—and though he wasn’t quite a finished product in his third-place debut, he did everything he needed next out in a maiden special at Churchill Downs. He made the top, he handled a horse getting close, and he showed the rest of the horses his heels. He is drawn outside the likely other speed in Roger That Dana, and should be able to prove himself faster and classier.

The question is that he has yet to run a route race. However, trainer Brad Cox excels with first-time route horses, even showing a flat-bet profit over the last three years despite the barn taking piles of money on the regular. The pedigree builds confidence, too. The progeny of sire Into Mischief can stretch out as long as there’s something on the dam’s side, and there certainly is here—his dam Catch the Moon just can’t stop throwing graded-stakes horses at these middle dirt distances, including Grade 1 winner Girvin and fellow graded winners Midnight Bourbon, Cocked and Loaded, and Pirate’s Punch. If he can run back to, much less build on, his maiden win? She’s got another one.

2. Nearly (9-5)

Todd Pletcher and Kentucky Derby preps in Florida: can you name a more iconic duo? This son of Not This Time, the hottest sire in the country in recent months, needed his first race, but a move to Gulfstream did him good. In both of his local wins, he has shown good tactical speed, and both times he came from just off the pace into fractions that weren’t particularly fast and opened up gaudy margins on his foes.

Of course, there are some foes here who have shown a bit more quality than his foes before. However, as two-year-old and early-season three-year-old stakes tend to be, for all intents and purposes, first-level allowances anyway? There’s not that much of a class gap between an open allowance during the Gulfstream championship meet and a race like this. And, though he has to show he can handle the step up in trip, Pletcher excels with first-time route horses, and there’s enough in his pedigree to suggest that the 1 1/16-mile trip of the Holy Bull will be within his abilities. If Cannoneer doesn’t get the easiest time on the front end, Nearly will be staring him down late.

3. Incredibolt (9-2)

It’s always a roll of the dice to see whether a good two-year-old has progressed at three. But, the Street Sense (G3) has emerged as a pretty good race, with winners like Two Phil’s, Improbable, and—best of all—Sovereignty. Incredibolt got better as the distances got longer last year, and his best race yet was his Street Sense score.

Pace is a serious question for him, as he has always needed to pass at least some horses, and he went all the way from last to first in the Street Sense. But, he showed a bit more tactical style in his maiden-breaker at Churchill last September, and was able to work that trip out from the rail draw. If he can work that kind of a trip again, and either Roger That Dana gives Cannoneer more than he can handle early or Cannoneer just can’t close the deal from start to finish, Incredibolt has enough experience, class, and stamina to be a horse who can pose a serious threat late.

Holy Bull Stakes Undercard

The Holy Bull is the 12th and final race on Saturday’s card at Gulfstream. The card features four other stakes in addition to the feature. Those include the Forward Gal, a 20-point Kentucky Oaks prep at seven furlongs on dirt; the Swale, a seven-furlong dirt sprint for three-year-olds; the Kitten’s Joy for sophomore turf routers, and the Sweetest Chant for sophomore turf route fillies. There are competitive fields and great betting opportunities all day, and you can watch and wager all day long through FanDuel and FanDuel TV!

Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is the historic racetrack that hosts the Florida Derby each year. It is the only American racetrack that offers all three racing surfaces: conventional dirt, turf, and a synthetic Tapeta surface. The outer track is a dirt course measuring 1 1/8 miles around, complete with a chute that allows for classic one-turn dirt mile races. The next track inward is a one-mile and seventy-yard Tapeta track that opened in 2021. The inner course is a seven-furlong turf track.

Gulfstream Park has hosted many major races over the years, including the Breeders’ Cup in 1989, 1992, and 1999. In 2017, the race ran the rich Pegasus World Cup Turf for the first time, which was at one time the world’s richest horse race. But the Florida Derby, run along the road to the Kentucky Derby, remains Gulfstream Park’s most established and famous race.

Holy Bull Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Holy Bull Stakes?

A: The 2026 edition of the Holy Bull happens on Saturday, January 31, at Gulfstream Park. It is the last race on a stakes-laden 12-race card.

Q: Where is the Holy Bull Stakes?

A: It takes place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Holy Bull Stakes?

A: Two trainers are tied for the most victories in the Holy Bull, with three: Nick Zito and Kiaran McLaughlin. Zito, whose first two wins came while it was still called the Preview Stakes, is still training but has no entrant in the Holy Bull this year. McLaughlin has stopped training, but he is the jockey agent for John Velazquez, who has the call on Nearly.

Todd Pletcher, trainer of Nearly, can tie Zito and McLaughlin if his horse wins. He won this race in 2012 with Algorithms and in 2018 with Audible.

Q: Who is the favorite for the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes?

A: A pair of impressive horses making their stakes debuts have been named the top two choices on the morning line for the Holy Bull. Todd Pletcher trainee Nearly is the 9-5 morning-line favorite off of an allowance win over the local course on January 2. Cannoneer, a maiden winner at Churchill Downs, is 2-1 for trainer Brad Cox. Watch for action on Incredibolt, who is the 9-2 morning-line third choice for trainer Riley Mott despite being the only graded-stakes winner in the field.

Q: Who is the best Holy Bull Stakes jockey?

A: Jerry Bailey rode five Holy Bull and Preview Stakes winners between 1990 and 1998 but has since retired. Among jockeys taking calls in the 2026 Holy Bull, two-time winner Junior Alvarado is entered but has the call on Game For It, who is expected to scratch. John Velazquez, who has the call on Nearly, won in 1997 with Arthur L. Tyler Gaffalione, who won in 2022 with White Abarrio, rides Bravaro for White Abarrio’s own trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr.

Q: Who won the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes?

A: Burnham Square won the 2025 Holy Bull for trainer Ian Wilkes and jockey Edgard Zayas. Neither returns to the race in 2026.

