NHL
Flyers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Flyers vs Kings Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-9) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-17-13)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-110)
|Kings (-110)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Flyers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (55.3%)
Flyers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Kings are +225 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Flyers vs Kings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Kings on Jan. 31, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Flyers vs Kings Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -110 underdog on the road.