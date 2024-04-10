Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

SEA: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

SEA: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 3.55 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 2.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Gilbert has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gilbert's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kikuchi has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Kikuchi starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.2%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Seattle is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -106 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are -194 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +160.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Blue Jays on April 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 2-4 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in five of their 12 opportunities.

The Mariners are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won three of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Toronto has gone 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-1).

The Blue Jays are 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has 10 hits and an OBP of .349, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 82nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Dominic Canzone is hitting .241 with a double, three home runs and two walks, while slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Canzone has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected six base hits, an OBP of .216 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Ty France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .364.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has a team-high OBP (.442) and slugging percentage (.588), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (11, while batting .324).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 24th in slugging.

Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

George Springer has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .191. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 161st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 120th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .196 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Bo Bichette has four doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .205.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/9/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2023: 10-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/29/2023: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/8/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 10/7/2022: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/10/2022: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2022: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2022: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!