Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-68) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-78)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: MLB Network

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-10, 3.09 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 5-3, 3.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (7-10) for the Mariners and Osvaldo Bido (5-3) for the Athletics. Gilbert and his team are 11-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gilbert's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-9). The Athletics have a 7-1-0 ATS record in Bido's eight starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Bido's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.8%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Seattle is +122 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics on September 2 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 51 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 31-23 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 136 opportunities.

The Mariners are 59-77-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have gone 46-74 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Oakland has a 27-57 record (winning only 32.1% of its games).

The Athletics have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-73-2).

The Athletics have gone 73-63-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is hitting .217 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 62 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .390.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Cal Raleigh has 92 hits, which is best among Seattle batters this season. He's batting .204 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 134th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .251 with 45 walks and 46 runs scored.

Turner heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .689, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Rodriguez has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated 131 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .579 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is fifth in slugging.

Rooker takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .248 with 36 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 78th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler is batting .265 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .221.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/10/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/19/2023: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/18/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

