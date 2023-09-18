Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (81-68) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-103)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-174) | OAK: (+146)

SEA: (-174) | OAK: (+146) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

SEA: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 3-4, 4.16 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-11, 4.40 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Sears (5-11, 4.40 ERA). Woo and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. The Athletics have a 16-13-0 ATS record in Sears' 29 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 9-20 record in Sears' 29 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.3%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -174 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Seattle is -102 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Athletics game on September 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 57, or 57%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 25 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 75 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 69-80-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 31% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-100).

Oakland is 28-74 (winning just 27.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-64-8).

The Athletics have put together a 72-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 174 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 128 hits. He's batting .264 while slugging .425.

His batting average is 67th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Crawford brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .186 with five doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 152 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Cal Raleigh is batting .233 with a .311 OBP and 69 RBI for Seattle this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .338, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 95th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker's 102 hits and .324 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .473.

He is currently 112th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 42 walks while batting .214.

Ryan Noda is batting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 70 walks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Head to Head

8/30/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/29/2023: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/28/2023: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/25/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/24/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/23/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/22/2023: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/30/2022: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/4/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/3/2023: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

