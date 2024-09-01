Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-67) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-80)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 10-7, 3.23 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (10-7) for the Mariners and Caden Dana for the Angels. Miller and his team are 14-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. Dana never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (63.3%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Seattle is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +105 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -126.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels, on September 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (57.3%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 13-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 135 opportunities.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 59-76-0 against the spread.

The Angels are 48-61 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Los Angeles is 14-22 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-64-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 56% of their games this season, going 75-59-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .218. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .393.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 127th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (92) this season while batting .205 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .251 with 45 walks and 46 runs scored.

Turner heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is leading the Angels with 115 hits. He's batting .251 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 72nd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .342 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .369.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Taylor Ward has racked up a slugging percentage of .407, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .212 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/12/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/2/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

