March Madness Best Bets Tonight: Odds, Predictions & Top Picks for Thursday Night Slate
The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday night with a smaller but high-value slate, featuring a mix of heavy favorites, tight spreads, and one of the most competitive games of the day.
If you're looking for the best March Madness bets tonight, this slate offers clear opportunities across large spreads, totals, and one key toss-up matchup.
Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and best bets for tonight’s games.
March Madness College Basketball Late-Night Games
- Prairie View A&M vs. Florida
- Cal Baptist vs. Kansas
- Furman vs. UConn
- Missouri vs. Miami (FL)
Best Bet #1: Missouri +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami (FL)
- Spread: Miami -1.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Missouri +100 / Miami -120
- Total: 145.5
This is the best betting game on the board — essentially a coin flip with value on the underdog.
Why Missouri is the play:
- Balanced offensive attack
- Ability to create scoring runs
- Tight spread → late-game variance favors points
In games lined under a possession, grabbing the underdog is typically the sharper side.
Best Bet: Missouri +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: UConn -20.5 (-118) vs. Furman
- Spread: UConn -20.5 (-118)
- Moneyline: Furman +2200 / UConn -8000
- Total: 134.5
UConn enters as one of the most complete teams in the tournament.
Why UConn covers:
- Elite defensive efficiency
- Major size and depth advantage
- Ability to dominate both ends
Furman will struggle to generate consistent offense against UConn’s physicality.
Best Bet: UConn -20.5 (-118)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: California Baptist +14.5 (-115) vs. Kansas
- Spread: Kansas -14.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1400
- Total: 140.5
This is a classic tournament spread value spot.
Why Cal Baptist can cover:
- Kansas likely controls tempo
- Large spreads increase backdoor cover probability
- Tournament rotations reduce margin late
This is more about game script than talent gap.
Best Bet: Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: Prairie View A&M vs. Florida — Under 154.5 (-115)
- Spread: Florida -35.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Prairie View +8000 / Florida -100000
- Total: 154.5
This is the highest total on the slate — and likely inflated due to Florida’s offensive profile.
Why the under stands out:
- Massive spread → pace slowdown in second half
- Blowout script limits late-game scoring
- Prairie View unlikely to contribute efficiently
Even if Florida scores early, total game flow favors fewer possessions late.
Best Bet: Under 154.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Lean: Florida -35.5 (-108) vs. Prairie View A&M
Florida has one of the biggest talent edges of the tournament.
However, spreads above 30 points introduce significant variance.
Lean: Florida -35.5 (-108)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Same Game Parlay Ideas (Late Slate)
Value + Underdog Card:
- Missouri +1.5 (-118)
- Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
- Prairie View/Florida Under 154.5 (-115)
Favorites + Control Card:
- UConn -20.5 (-118)
- Florida -35.5 (-108)
Betting Strategy for Tonight
- Target tight spreads (1–3 points) for value
- Look for unders in blowout game scripts
- Be cautious laying 30+ point spreads
Late-night tournament games tend to:
- Slow down if games get out of hand
- Offer value on underdogs in large spreads
- Be decided late in close matchups
Final Thoughts
Tonight’s slate may be smaller, but it offers clear betting edges if you focus on:
- Game script
- Spread range
- Possession dynamics
The best value comes from:
- Close games (Missouri/Miami)
- Large spread underdogs (Cal Baptist)
- Blowout-based totals (Florida game)
Best Bets Recap
- Missouri +1.5 (-118)
- UConn -20.5 (-118)
- Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
- Prairie View A&M vs. Florida Under 154.5 (-115)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.