Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (42-24-3) vs. Nashville Predators (25-35-8)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-156) Predators (+130) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +154.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Predators on March 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Predators moneyline has Toronto as a -156 favorite, while Nashville is a +130 underdog at home.

