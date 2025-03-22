FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (42-24-3) vs. Nashville Predators (25-35-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-156)Predators (+130)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +154.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Predators on March 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Predators moneyline has Toronto as a -156 favorite, while Nashville is a +130 underdog at home.

