Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Monday.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2)
- Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-182)
|Penguins (+150)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (68%)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins are -162 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +132.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on Nov. 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Penguins, Toronto is the favorite at -182, and Pittsburgh is +150 playing on the road.