NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-182)Penguins (+150)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (68%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins are -162 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +132.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on Nov. 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Penguins, Toronto is the favorite at -182, and Pittsburgh is +150 playing on the road.

