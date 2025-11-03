Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Monday.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2)

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-182) Penguins (+150) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (68%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins are -162 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +132.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on Nov. 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Penguins, Toronto is the favorite at -182, and Pittsburgh is +150 playing on the road.

