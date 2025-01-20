NHL
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-16-3)
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-114)
|Lightning (-105)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (51%)
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -260.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Lightning matchup on January 20 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline
- Toronto is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -105 underdog on the road.