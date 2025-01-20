Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-16-3)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-114) Lightning (-105) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (51%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -260.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Lightning matchup on January 20 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

Toronto is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -105 underdog on the road.

