FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-16-3)
  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-114)Lightning (-105)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (51%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -260.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Lightning matchup on January 20 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -105 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup