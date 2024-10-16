Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-2)

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-166) Kings (+138) - Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Kings Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -178.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs vs Kings October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!