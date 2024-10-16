menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-166)Kings (+138)-Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -178.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs vs Kings October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Moneyline

  • Toronto is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup