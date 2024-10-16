Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings.
Maple Leafs vs Kings Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-2)
- Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-166)
|Kings (+138)
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.1%)
Maple Leafs vs Kings Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +146 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -178.
Maple Leafs vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Maple Leafs vs Kings October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Maple Leafs vs Kings Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the road.