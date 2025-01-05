NHL
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (25-13-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-192)
|Flyers (+158)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Maple Leafs. The Flyers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +132.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Flyers matchup on January 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -192 favorite at home.