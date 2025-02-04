FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (31-19-2) vs. Calgary Flames (26-19-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-146)Flames (+122)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (55.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +172.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flames on February 4, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Maple Leafs, Calgary is the underdog at +122, and Toronto is -146 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup