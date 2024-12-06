NHL
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6
NHL action on Friday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Washington Capitals.
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (17-6-2)
- Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Capitals (+125)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66%)
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +168.
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Capitals on December 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Maple Leafs vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Toronto is the favorite at -150, and Washington is +125 playing on the road.