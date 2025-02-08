FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (33-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-18-11)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-144)Canucks (+120)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Maple Leafs. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canucks matchup on February 8 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -144 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup