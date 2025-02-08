Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-18-11)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-144) Canucks (+120) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Maple Leafs. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canucks matchup on February 8 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -144 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!