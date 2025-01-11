Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

On Saturday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-14-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-13-10)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-182) Canucks (+150) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +140.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Canucks on January 11, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Canucks, Toronto is the favorite at -182, and Vancouver is +150 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!