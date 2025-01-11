NHL
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
On Saturday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (27-14-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-13-10)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-182)
|Canucks (+150)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +140.
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Canucks on January 11, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Canucks, Toronto is the favorite at -182, and Vancouver is +150 playing on the road.