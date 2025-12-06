NHL
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-9-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-132)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.1%)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -220.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Canadiens on Dec. 6 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -132 favorite at home.