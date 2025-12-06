FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-9-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-132)Canadiens (+110)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -220.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Canadiens on Dec. 6 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -132 favorite at home.

