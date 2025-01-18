FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (28-16-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-18-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-150)Canadiens (+125)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +172.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Canadiens on January 18, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Maple Leafs, Montreal is the underdog at +125, and Toronto is -150 playing on the road.

