Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (28-15-4) vs. Florida Panthers (24-18-3)

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-170) Panthers (+140) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +142.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Panthers matchup on Jan. 16 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -170, and Florida is +140 playing on the road.

