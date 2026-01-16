NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (28-15-4) vs. Florida Panthers (24-18-3)
- Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-170)
|Panthers (+140)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +142.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Panthers matchup on Jan. 16 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -170, and Florida is +140 playing on the road.