Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Maple Leafs (-230)
|Blue Jackets (+188)
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Blue Jackets, on October 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +188 underdog despite being at home.