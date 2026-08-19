Malik Willis 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Malik Willis posted 51.1 fantasy points last year, 43rd among all NFL quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins QB is currently the 21st-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Malik Willis Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Willis' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 6.4 443 51 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 241.9 22 21

Malik Willis 2025 Game-by-Game

Willis picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-21 (85.7%), 288 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 11 @Giants 5.8 2-for-2 6 1 0 0 Week 12 Vikings 0.6 1-for-1 7 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 13.2 9-for-11 121 1 0 0 Week 17 Ravens 31.5 18-for-21 288 1 0 2

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Malik Willis and the Dolphins Receiving Corps

Willis put up a strong stat line last year of 422 passing yards with a 85.7% completion rate (30-of-35), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and an average of 105.5 yards per game. Here's a look at how several of Willis' possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets De'Von Achane 85 67 488 4 9 Greg Dulcich 33 26 335 1 5 Malik Washington 65 46 317 3 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Malik Willis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.