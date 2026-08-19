Malik Willis 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Malik Willis posted 51.1 fantasy points last year, 43rd among all NFL quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins QB is currently the 21st-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Malik Willis Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Willis' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|6.4
|443
|51
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|241.9
|22
|21
Malik Willis 2025 Game-by-Game
Willis picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-21 (85.7%), 288 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 11
|@Giants
|5.8
|2-for-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Vikings
|0.6
|1-for-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|13.2
|9-for-11
|121
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Ravens
|31.5
|18-for-21
|288
|1
|0
|2
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Malik Willis and the Dolphins Receiving Corps
Willis put up a strong stat line last year of 422 passing yards with a 85.7% completion rate (30-of-35), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and an average of 105.5 yards per game. Here's a look at how several of Willis' possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|De'Von Achane
|85
|67
|488
|4
|9
|Greg Dulcich
|33
|26
|335
|1
|5
|Malik Washington
|65
|46
|317
|3
|11
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