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Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Malik Washington Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Washington's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points51.222168
2026 Projected Fantasy Points58.817970

Malik Washington 2025 Game-by-Game

Washington picked up 9.6 fantasy points -- four catches, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Colts2.952200
Week 2Patriots8.52120
Week 3@Bills3.253120
Week 4Jets2.132130
Week 5@Panthers0.05400
Week 6Chargers2.354220
Week 7@Browns3.085300

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Malik Washington vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins called a pass on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Washington's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Malik Washington6546317311
De'Von Achane856748849
Greg Dulcich332633515
Jalen Tolbert341820314

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Want more data and analysis on Malik Washington? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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