Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
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Malik Washington Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Washington's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|51.2
|221
|68
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.8
|179
|70
Malik Washington 2025 Game-by-Game
Washington picked up 9.6 fantasy points -- four catches, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|2.9
|5
|2
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|8.5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Bills
|3.2
|5
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|2.1
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0.0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Chargers
|2.3
|5
|4
|22
|0
|Week 7
|@Browns
|3.0
|8
|5
|30
|0
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Malik Washington vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins called a pass on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Washington's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Malik Washington
|65
|46
|317
|3
|11
|De'Von Achane
|85
|67
|488
|4
|9
|Greg Dulcich
|33
|26
|335
|1
|5
|Jalen Tolbert
|34
|18
|203
|1
|4
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