Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington on your fantasy radar going into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Malik Washington Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Washington's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 51.2 221 68 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 58.8 179 70

Malik Washington 2025 Game-by-Game

Washington picked up 9.6 fantasy points -- four catches, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 2.9 5 2 20 0 Week 2 Patriots 8.5 2 1 2 0 Week 3 @Bills 3.2 5 3 12 0 Week 4 Jets 2.1 3 2 13 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0.0 5 4 0 0 Week 6 Chargers 2.3 5 4 22 0 Week 7 @Browns 3.0 8 5 30 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Malik Washington vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins called a pass on 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Washington's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Malik Washington 65 46 317 3 11 De'Von Achane 85 67 488 4 9 Greg Dulcich 33 26 335 1 5 Jalen Tolbert 34 18 203 1 4

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