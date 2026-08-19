Malik Nabers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New York Giants' Malik Nabers was 94th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 39.1. Heading into 2026, he is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Malik Nabers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nabers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 39.1 265 84 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 63.9 170 64

Malik Nabers 2025 Game-by-Game

Nabers accumulated 28.7 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 7.1 12 5 71 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 28.7 13 9 167 2 Week 3 Chiefs 1.3 7 2 13 0 Week 4 Chargers 2.0 3 2 20 0

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Malik Nabers vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants ran 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Nabers' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Malik Nabers 35 18 271 2 3 Darius Slayton 63 37 538 1 6 Theo Johnson 74 45 528 5 13 Darnell Mooney 72 32 443 1 7

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