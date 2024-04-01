Magic vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-55) visit the Orlando Magic (43-31) after losing six road games in a row. The Magic are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, April 1, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 210 points.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -16.5 -108 -112 210 -112 -108 -1800 +980

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (85%)

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a matchup 48 times this season (48-26-0).

The Trail Blazers have 34 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 32 times.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 51.4% of the time (38 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better at home, covering 26 times in 38 home games, and 22 times in 36 road games.

The Magic have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 38 home matchups (42.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

This season, Portland is 16-21-1 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-17-1 ATS (.500).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 19 of 38) than on the road (52.8%, 19 of 36).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.4 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 boards.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.8 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 58% of his shots from the floor.

Scoot Henderson averages 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is draining 38% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Jabari Walker's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

