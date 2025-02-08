Magic vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Magic vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (22-27) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (25-28) at Kia Center on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Magic vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 218.5 -152 +128

Magic vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (74%)

Magic vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-28-0).

The Spurs have played 49 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 21 times out of 49 chances this season.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 55.1% of the time this season (27 of 49 games with a set point total).

At home, Orlando has a better record against the spread (15-9-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-19-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in nine of 24 home matchups (37.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 29 games (41.4%).

This year, San Antonio is 12-14-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-12-0 ATS (.478).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 26, 53.8%) than away (13 of 23, 56.5%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 boards.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 4.9 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Spurs get 9.3 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.1 boards and 8.2 assists.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.6 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

